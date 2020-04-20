Transcript for Instagram's co-founders launch coronavirus tracker

At today's tech bytes as grams co founders launch of corona virus tracker does the pair's first product together since leaving the FaceBook phone company. RT live dot com shows how fast the virus is spreading in each state. A group of workers in Southern California is really working remotely the NASA scientists and engineers. Are working from their homes are controlling their curiosity rover on Mars. 140 million miles away to program the rover can take twenty people working together while stay in a parked. Finally a new purpose for video conferencing New York governor Andrew Cuomo says zoom and other services can now be used obtain marriage licenses. And it doesn't stop there clerks are also allowed to conduct marriage ceremonies remotely. Zoom nuptials. But then honeymoon at home. Those are tech bytes have agreed Monday.

