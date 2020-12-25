Transcript for Investor sues makers of Cyberpunk 2077 for false statements

In today set by it's a big problem for the maker of cyberpunk 2077. The site by gain disappointed many players because of numerous glitches now an investor in the studio behind the game is suing claiming it was over hyped. With false statements the suit seeks class action status. Amazon has added four new calling features for the echo among them is the ability to make group call split up to seven people another feature allows kids. They calls on their Amazon fire tablet parents can manage though. With their children can call any locks out. Finally a restaurant server and Ohio received a big set thinks high attack. A woman opened a bit no account what her family sat down and posted about it on face but others were donating during their meal and when they were done. The total tete with 15100 dollars. The servers reaction this as at all. What a Christmas gift and those are attacked by its great that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.