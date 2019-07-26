James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 up for auction

More
RM Sotheby's will be selling the 1965 iconic car at its Aug. 15 auction in Monterey, California.
1:25 | 07/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 up for auction
Beauty of this cars. Really does transcend Kirkland is probable for. It's. And about Steve. Right. What about. During. Given the city something like this. Always a good. Its franchise that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"RM Sotheby's will be selling the 1965 iconic car at its Aug. 15 auction in Monterey, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"64595214","title":"James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 up for auction","url":"/Technology/video/james-bonds-aston-martin-db5-auction-64595214"}