Transcript for Latest version of Apple's iOS to be revealed at developers conference

In today's tech bytes a big day for apple the company opens its annual developers conference today with the launch of its latest version of IO last. Analysts say not to expect the new iPhone but apple could reveal what's described as a high end desktop. And after eighteen years apple expected to shut down iTunes today that tech giant is reportedly replacing it with standalone music TV and pod cast apps in the next version of operating system. Apple is looking to rebrand as an entertainment service. And Google is promising to make improvements after an outage affected East Coast users the company says network congestion knocked out a number of its services for about four hours on Sunday including YouTube and Gmail the company insists it was not the victim of a cyber attack. I did check your email I don't know but those exact rights advocate Latin.

