Transcript for A legal setback for Apple

In today's tech bytes eight legal setback for apple a federal judge has ruled the company knowingly sold. MacBook Pro models with the cable T fact that rendered the computers quote. Useless in allowing this so called flex gate lawsuit to go forward and it could grant class action status. Cassie it was coming out with its newest Smart watch as part of the G shock lineup that fitness watch features an extra rugged build built in GPS along with staples like who will pay and Google assisted they'll be available in red blue or black and the price tag. 700 dollars. And Twitter is bringing its bases audio chat room featured two desktop users that news comes as the feature has already expanded to users on IOS. And android but the goal is to compete with clubhouse which is currently only available on iPhone users. That was or your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.