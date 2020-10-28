Transcript for Liability protection for tech companies

Since it is set by it's a CEOs of FaceBook Twitter and who Wheeler testifying today. About proposed changes of the liability protections for tech companies Mark Zuckerberg will call on senators to update the law. The CEOs of Twitter and Google will cautioned lawmakers that a rule change. In her free speech. Jon Stewart is returning to the spotlight the former hosts in The Daily Show is getting a new series on apple TV plus the show will focus on the national conversation. And Stuart died because he worked. Finally Harley's new electric bike. Bicycle that is it's called the cereal one and Harley says it will go on sale next march serial one as a reference in the nickname. Of the company's first motorcycle built in 1903 the company has not released the bikes price yet. But a motorcycle jacket that leather jacket still appropriate those are tech bikes have a great day.

