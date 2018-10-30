Transcript for New line of Apple products

That's right Diane I'm here at Apple's first big product unveiling in Brooklyn New York. And some of the big highlights include a brand new MacBook Air it goes unsealed today 1199. Starting price ships November 7 some of the big highlights include a new Retina Display that means that optimize picture quality. Touch ID so you can check out from a web site for example with a touch of a finger. Better audio quality better picture display it is lighter and it goes on sale starting today also a new iPad pro it's also thinner lighter has space ID that means no more home screen button it looks a lot like. York new iPhone would if you have the iPhone tender or shortly irk the starting price they're 799. Goes up to 999. Apple also unveiling sixty new classes that you'll be able this hate inside of its stores starting next year a lot of them around video and audio editing so you can become a musician. Or an editor. If you use apple products and got the Apple Store is one more thing I did speak to Tim Cook inside of the event and asked him early to see more bees and feelings here in New York. He said 100%. Absolutely yes Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.