‘We're living in a more internet-mediated world': ‘Extremely Online’ author

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Washington Post technology columnist Taylor Lorenz, author of the new book "Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, influence, and Power on the Internet."

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live