Microsoft battles AI-assisted scams that are targeting consumers

Microsoft corporate vice-president for fraud and abuse, Kelly Bissell, talks about the work the company is doing to battle online scams as the rise of artificial intelligence makes it harder to spot.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live