Transcript for T-Mobile to dump old cell phones without voiceover LTE technology

If today's tech five T-Mobile possibly dumping outdated phones next year the company will portly require its votes to support a technology called. Voice over LTE starting in January 20 when he won. T-Mobile phones without it will stop working but experts agree that most phones purchased in the last few years have the needed technology. And FaceBook is testing a new design for some public pages on its mobile app it removes the like but you. And the biggest number of flights the new layout it's meant to put more focus on the pages follower count. Which is considered more accurate indication of the pages reach. And finally the ultimate gaming chair furniture company Herman Miller has come up with. Be divided among the answers it has special supporters to improve blood flow the price. 15100 dollars. Those are tech bytes and have a great day.

