The Motorola Razr is back

Plus, Google Maps turns 15, and for the first time the government gives the green light to self-driving delivery vehicles.
0:51 | 02/07/20

Transcript for The Motorola Razr is back
If today's advised the Motorola RAZR is back the folding Motorola RAZR was officially unveiled along with its 15100 dollar price tag. Critics say the phone's hardware is underwhelming but some are praising the suns look I'm your ability to have a full global competitor from Samsung as early as next week. And Google Maps is celebrating a milestone with new. Features Google launched the app fifteen years ago this week the redesigned uses five icons at the bottom of the screen. The company says upgrades for public transit will be introduced next month. For the first time the federal government has given the green light to self driving delivery robots that start up company hero has received an exemption for up to 5000. Of the low speed art two vehicles. The goal is to eventually use them for delivery and on public roads. Those their tech bytes had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

