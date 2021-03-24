NASA to attempt helicopter flight on Mars

More
In a historic first, NASA will attempt to launch a helicopter into flight on Mars next month.
0:47 | 03/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA to attempt helicopter flight on Mars
Small team of NASA helicopter experts assisted JPL and verifying. That ingenuity could fly in Mars is super thin atmosphere. And they also helped analyze the helicopters designs. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":" In a historic first, NASA will attempt to launch a helicopter into flight on Mars next month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"76659044","title":"NASA to attempt helicopter flight on Mars","url":"/Technology/video/nasa-attempt-helicopter-flight-mars-76659044"}