Nations meet at UN to discuss regulating ‘killer robots’

Robert Bishop of Texas A&M University talks about the dangers of autonomous weapons on the battlefield.

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live