Netflix and its streaming slowdown

More
Plus, Microsoft Teams offers new remote features, and Willie Nelson holds charity performance online.
0:52 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Netflix and its streaming slowdown
Today's tech five Netflix and its streaming slowdown what so many people at home because of the corn requires the company is cutting edge video quality across Europe for the next month. That's meant to reduce the strain on Internet service providers that looks says it won't significantly affect video and will cut data used by 25%. And Microsoft teams it's offering several new features designed to improve remote meetings. Now that so many people are working from home one of them as real time noise suppression which makes any conference call me more pleasant. And Willie Nelson was part about online concert stream live last night it took the place of an annual show that. Had to be canceled because of the corona virus the show featured a digital tip jars of viewers could donate to prevent mode support the artists and charities of their choice. As your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Plus, Microsoft Teams offers new remote features, and Willie Nelson holds charity performance online. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69705710","title":"Netflix and its streaming slowdown","url":"/Technology/video/netflix-streaming-slowdown-69705710"}