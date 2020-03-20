Transcript for Netflix and its streaming slowdown

Today's tech five Netflix and its streaming slowdown what so many people at home because of the corn requires the company is cutting edge video quality across Europe for the next month. That's meant to reduce the strain on Internet service providers that looks says it won't significantly affect video and will cut data used by 25%. And Microsoft teams it's offering several new features designed to improve remote meetings. Now that so many people are working from home one of them as real time noise suppression which makes any conference call me more pleasant. And Willie Nelson was part about online concert stream live last night it took the place of an annual show that. Had to be canceled because of the corona virus the show featured a digital tip jars of viewers could donate to prevent mode support the artists and charities of their choice. As your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.