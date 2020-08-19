Transcript for Netflix tests shuffle button feature

And they said fights Netflix knew shuffled what and the company says it's now being tested by some users the button appears on the Netflix home screen. When Preston allows Netflix to play content it thinks you like no decision yet on if it will be launched publicly. Google Maps is getting more detailed the changes are being made to make it easier to distinguish between natural features including mountains and deserts. The new maps cover 200 in twenty countries and territories Google says it street maps are also getting more heat held in select cities. And Elon Musk is now the fourth richest person in the world the Tesla CEO moved up the list Monday when shares of the company climbed sharply. Months net worth is was then estimated at nearly 85 billion dollars. It's higher than that now because tussle is shares rose again yesterday and those are your tech bytes have a great day. Four Bernard. Looks like he's inching closer to being an accent he billionaire and those are your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.