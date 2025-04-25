New automaker unveils affordable electric truck: Will consumers buy it?

New carmaker Slate is trying to upend the automotive industry by producing a low-cost electric vehicle.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live