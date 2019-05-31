Transcript for North Face photo fail

In today's tech bites the North Face makes a Wikipedia photo fail at a company swap pictures on the site first shots including its logo is part of an ad campaign. The northeast apologized for activity inconsistent with the could be as principals and the pictures have been removed. Believe maybe it chipping away at our intelligence wine tweet at a time. Researchers conducted a study in Italy found students who used Twitter to analyze a book by posting quotes and the reflections saw their test performance drop. By 25 to 40% compared to those who use traditional Mathis. And to celebrate the annual Scripps national spelling bee goo called trans produced a map showing each State's most miss bell. Words for seven states that word is beautiful New Jersey and Washington struggle with gray and then he Hawaii's most misspelled word is. Hawaii. Hello hot desert advice.

