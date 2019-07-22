Oakland bans facial recognition technology

More
The California city became the third city after San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts, to ban the technology.
0:43 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oakland bans facial recognition technology
Or are. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The California city became the third city after San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts, to ban the technology.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"64486880","title":"Oakland bans facial recognition technology","url":"/Technology/video/oakland-bans-facial-recognition-technology-64486880"}