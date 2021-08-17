Transcript for Peloton offers fix for recalled treadmill

In today's tech sites fixing one of Helen Thompson recalled treadmills the company recalled its cheaper model treadmill in day. After reports its touch screen falling and causing minor injuries now pellets on says users can schedule an appointment for a technician to visit their home and fix the device. The reservation booking platform Opentable is adding a new feature to help restaurants verify customers' vaccination status. After diner show their vaccination carte restaurants can flag in his verifying those customers will then be able to visit that restaurant from that point forward without showing their car. Look for a virtual work out trying video gaming a new study finds gamers burned more than 400 calories in just two hours. That's the equivalent of a thousand sit ups you can believe the research also found women gamers burned 12% more calories that guy. Those your tech by have a great day.

