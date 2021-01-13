Transcript for President Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended

In today's tech vice president trumps YouTube channel has been suspended. YouTube says the president will be banned from uploading for at least seven days after a recent video violated its policy against inciting violence. YouTube is the latest company to target front online contact following Twitter FaceBook and others. The Girl Scouts are working with Grupo up to get thin mints and the rest of your favorite cookies to your home the partnership is designed to make a process context free during the pandemic. But rob public girl scout cookie delivery service begins in February. And Wal-Mart is testing us so called Smart cooler day could be placed on customers' doorsteps. It would allow for round the clock deliveries by keeping frozen and refrigerated groceries cold. The company says the test cooler start this brain. Those are tech bytes a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.