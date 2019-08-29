Transcript for Privacy concerns after Amazon's attempt to fight crime

In today's fight privacy concerns after Amazon's attempts to fight crime hundreds of police departments can now request video from homeowners who use Amazon's ring doorbell cameras. Privacy advocates say the partnership could threaten civil liberties but rings that's customers choose to post the videos publicly on the app. Customers can also declined requests from authorities. And under CN Internet cable linking California and Hong Kong could be in jeopardy. The 300 million dollar project is nearly complete but reports say the Justice Department is seeking to block the 8000 mile cable. Because of national security concerns an apple is apologizing for letting third party workers listened to Syrian voice recording. The tech giant says the practice is used to help improve voice recognition apple says the practice will resume. With its own employees and Siri users will be able to opt out paced series. Those are checked by a hundred days.

