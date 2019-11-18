Transcript for Reports of big job cuts at ‘WeWork’ emerge

In today's effect write reports of big job cuts ahead we work according to the New York Times that office based company make it a bit of as many as 6000 workers as early as this week. The news comes as we work bases it federal probe about its field IPO. And apple music has a new feature that might have users feeling nostalgic. Apple music replay lets users look back at the songs they loved through the past year also lets you know how long you spent listening to your favorite artists. And port has unveiled its all electric. Mustang the battery powered as she'd be at sports attempt to challenge Tesla. The navigation system will locate charging stations along your route to one of its driving modes. Without aid until roar in case you missed the less things V8 it hits the market and 20/20 one starting. Just 45000 dollars it looks cool back price tag. Not so mold those are tech bytes every day.

