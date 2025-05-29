How the rise of artificial intelligence will impact future jobs

Axios tech policy reporter Maria Curi explains how the white-collar workforce may change after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that AI’s growth could result in job losses.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live