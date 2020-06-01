Transcript for Samsung plans new product rollout

In today's tech fight Samsung is ready to roll out some new product the company says Colin bell its galaxy S eleven bones on February 11 analysts expect three new devices as well before the war rival Motorola RAZR phone. Features could include five G a new camera and a new battery. Samsung also follow through on its plans to sell its rotating television outside of Korea. They TV called this hero had a four K display it can swivel between landscape and portrait. The Consumer Electronics Show is getting underway at Las Vegas and here at the high tech gadget getting much of the attention. Sharman has flushed with excitement over this news so cold roll bot it's a robot that will batch of new roll of toilet paper for you or your time of need. It's all controlled. Fire Smartphone but TP robot. It's 20/20 all we ought here right goes your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.