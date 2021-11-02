Transcript for Smart doorbells becoming more intelligent

At today's tech by the Smart doorbell is becoming more intelligent ringing doorbell pro users can now have a like sudden greet their visitors Amazon's virtual assistant also offered to take a message or tell a deliberate person. Where they can leave a package. Next upgrades to apple maps users will soon be able to report speed checks accidents or any other hazard. Similar to Wade's hands free updates can be down with a series helped the new features will roll out this spring. The Barley grown ups are buying them all to happy meals that's because McDonald's have a Pokemon themed happy meal. They come with trading cards which aren't high demand boxes of the cards are selling for 1000. Dollars on line. Some locations are now limiting how many happy meals you can buy it once. What about the price they're ballistic build your tech bytes have a great day.

