-
Now Playing: All-virtual CES gets underway
-
Now Playing: Social media cracks down on Trump
-
Now Playing: Big expansion for Amazon's air fleet
-
Now Playing: TikTok updates privacy protections for teen users
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended
-
Now Playing: New gadgets unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: Amazon refuses to sell items related to the QAnon conspiracy
-
Now Playing: Twitter permanently suspends Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump loses partnerships, faces social media bans in fallout after Capitol attack
-
Now Playing: President Trump banned indefinitely on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Apple may release 'foldable' phone after receiving patent for 'ultra flexible phone'
-
Now Playing: Roku is reportedly hoping to benefit from Quibi's early demise
-
Now Playing: 2021 top travel searches
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering iconic actress Dawn Wells
-
Now Playing: Ticketmaster ordered to pay $10 million to settle hacking charges
-
Now Playing: Apple faces major legal setback