Transcript for Social media cracks down on Trump

Since today's tech by social media cracks down on the president's what are locked homes account for twelve hours saying his tweets encourage additional violence amid the chaos. In the capital FaceBook and ends are Graham watched him for 24 hours and YouTube took down one of his videos. Samsung's new refrain TV is now available visit to look like a work of art when you're not using it. The frame is less than an inch thick and ranges in size from 3275. Inches. The biggest version cost nearly 3000 dollars. And finally Elon Musk is almost didn't just basis is rear view mirror. Mosque is now three billion dollars behind the Amazon founder for the title of world's wealthiest person. The Tesla CEO's network is now a 181. Billion dollars. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.