Transcript for Too much social media can lead to less sleep

In today's tech finds humor social media equals too little sleep researchers say teens she spent the -- five hours a day on sites like instead Graham are more likely to fall asleep late and 54% in the wake up late for school. Lex is is finally showing us an old electric vehicle that despite a concept car at the Tokyo auto show and the company says you'll be able to buy a battery powered SEB next year. Going to be called L have thirty a reference to the thirtieth anniversary of Lexus. I knew Miller Lite campaign offers a free beer to drinkers who on follow your life fear that right you have to send a picture proving you on followed on FaceBook friends to grant and text it to the company. Miller Lite will then credit your PayPal account with the cost of beer. The idea is to get people together in person and get off fountains where everybody username you go to a place like that right just like that attacked other tech bytes. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.