Spacewalking astronauts perform complex repairs on $2 billion cosmic ray detector

More
It's the astronauts' third spacewalk in nearly three weeks.
0:35 | 12/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spacewalking astronauts perform complex repairs on $2 billion cosmic ray detector
Yeah. I mean.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"It's the astronauts' third spacewalk in nearly three weeks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"67444315","title":"Spacewalking astronauts perform complex repairs on $2 billion cosmic ray detector","url":"/Technology/video/spacewalking-astronauts-perform-complex-repairs-billion-cosmic-ray-67444315"}