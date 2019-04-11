Transcript for SpaceX hits huge milestone

In today's pick by the key milestone for space backs the private company has now run thirteen successful tests of its. Crude Dragon Spacecraft parachute company founder Elon Musk had said SpaceX he would at least. Ten before the crew dragon carries humans. With a grant may be causing an increase in yoga injury experts say people are getting injured while trying to perfect yoga poses for mr. Graham. And the pressure to perform complicated positions on social media has attitude. The spike in injuries especially for instructors. And a compelling argument for shorter work week. Microsoft tried giving all its employees in Japan a three day weekend every week and they say worker productivity jumped at nearly 40% and the company also capped meetings at thirty minute. Not only did sales per employee increased but Microsoft spent less on electricity and paper and those are your bites.

