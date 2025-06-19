SpaceX Starship explodes in huge fireball

A SpaceX Starship rocket being tested in Texas exploded after the craft “experienced a major anomaly.”

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live