Transcript for 'Stranger Things' Season 4 is on the way

And today's tick bites Amazon's cash airless technology may soon be used by other retailers the company is reportedly in talks to bring the service to airport shops movie theaters and baseball stadiums. That technology detects when a shopper takes an item from the shelf and then automatically charges that it happened when he leaned. Then hit Netflix shows stranger things will be back for a fourth season creators of the site I promise that the 1980s and reportedly signed a nine figure deal season three begins bringing in July the order must start date for season four. And on new self driving garbage can't we'll save you a trip to the curb. The Smart can comes with an app that allows you to pre program your trash day schedule at this set time it drives itself. To the correct drop off point and head back to its storage spot when it. And they let the trash talk begin. Those are tick bites do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.