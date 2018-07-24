Transcript for New Study links cell phone radiation to memory loss in teens

It today sect like some blamed the fall and if your kid isn't doing well in school this study claims radiation from Smartphones during phone calls leads to memory loss and teens but other aspects of the phone such as texting and playing games. Didn't impact memory. Samsung's giant wall TV will soon be available to the public company unveiled 146. Inch TV of the Consumer Electronics Show in January. Since then it's only been available for commercial use. But reports say mass production for the wall starts in September. And it'll likely be available sometime next year no word though on the price. And we're always hearing about the new and most popular mold he so what about the least popular mode she according to new the last analysis the least used analogy is the AB CD. Analogy between I want Melanie is it for August and we know wide eyed he's seen him your tech bite you later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.