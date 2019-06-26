Transcript for Tech giants head to the Hill

In de tec bike tech heavyweights head to the hill representatives from FaceBook Twitter and Google are testifying today before a house committee best subjects include hot line terrorist contents. And the spread of misinformation on social media platforms. EBay is planning to crash Amazon's prime day. Yesterday Amazon announced its annual sales event will be held on July 15. And sixteenth now eBay says they'll be holding an event of their own with big sales they're out to the entire month of July. And Google Maps is being blamed for a detoured disaster. About a 100 cars were stuck on a slippery and muddy road effort taking a suggested detoured to get to Denver's airport. And a state may Google says whether it can lead to hunt for seen the circumstances. It's quite adversity and turn left turn laughed during last. That's your tech wreck it.

