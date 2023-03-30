Some tech leaders calling for pause in development for some AI systems

The group of more than 1,000 major leaders in the tech industry said AI could soon evolve beyond control and can pose profound risks to society.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live