Transcript for Techbytes: Facebook launching 'Neighborhoods'

And today that fights FaceBook has launched a new feature to connect neighbors it's called neighborhoods and it looks a lot like the popular app next door. People on the same communities can share local interest concerns and recommendations. Neighborhoods is available in Canada and coming to the US soon. Google is launching a new feature on android tables called entertainment space the company says it's a gathering place for all video apps games and books. Entertainment space will set up your own personal profile of customized all your content. And probably bigger images on Twitter users pitcher's arm being crop as much as before. So previews we'll show much more of any image you pose some observers are already complaining the larger pictures take away the impact of open for surprise tweets. Surprise. Sort of making changes to protect bites have a great day.

