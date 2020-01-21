Tesla denies claims of faulty cars

Plus, Volvo makes a big bet on the Super Bowl, and Netflix could be the happiest place on earth.
0:51 | 01/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla denies claims of faulty cars
In today's tech bytes Tesla called out claims that a malfunction is causing their cars to accelerate unexpectedly. The company released a statement categorically denying the allegations. And accusing an investor or making up the claims to manipulate the stock market. And follows making a big bet on the super. All instead of paying for one of those coveted commercials during the game they're offering to give away a million bucks worth of cars but only if one of the team's scores a safety. You can take the bet by citing an up on their web site. Finally it turns out Netflix may actually be the obvious place on earth. Yeah according to a new survey nearly 90% of employees who work for the streaming giant are happy with their job. Room for growth was listed at is a major factor in keeping employees content. While on the clock people do looks and Netflix are still watching. The lizard tech bytes have a great day guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

