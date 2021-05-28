Transcript for Tesla loses 2 top safety endorsements

In today's tech bypass bus safety ratings take a hit the company lost top endorsements from two key groups. After shifting to a safety system that uses camera instead of radar. The move by consumer reports and the insurance institute. For highway safety of facts Castro's newly built models three and why Tesla has not commented. Instant car is launching a new feature called priority deliveries so users can get their groceries faster. The company describes the service as similar to the in store express lanes. Finally Kellogg's new bowl bought. It just debuted on to college campuses. Students use it to order custom made combinations of cereals. No word on when the bull bought we'll debut before a wider audience though they're tech bytes and have a great day.

