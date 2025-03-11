Tesla stock continues to fall as protesters target dealerships
Critics blame the stock selloff on Elon Musk's new White House role. ABC News' Aaron Katersky reports.
March 11, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
House Oversight hearing on government contracts
- Live
House Armed Services hearing on US Navy shipbuilding
- Live
House Judiciary hearing on antitrust laws, NCAA
- Live
House Democratic members hold news conference on USAID cuts
- Live
House meets for morning hour
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Senate considers Deputy Transportation Security nominee, Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust nominee
- Live
Outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is being treated
- Live
House Democrats hold news conference
- Live
New York Gov. Hochul holds youth mental health roundtable, makes schools announcement
Top Stories
Top Stories
Wall Street opens after global stock selloff1 hour ago
China’s retaliatory tariffs take effect on US agricultural products2 hours ago
Tesla stock continues to fall as protesters target dealerships1 hour ago
Pope has 'peaceful night' after his prognosis improves1 hour ago
Trump policies pushing US toward ‘recession by design’: Economist2 hours ago
Stocks plunge as Trump tariff fallout deepens4 hours ago
Trump tariffs create uncertainty among businesses3 hours ago
Ukraine launches large drone strike on Russia1 hour ago
Container ship with toxic chemicals and US oil tanker collide in North Sea1 hour ago
LA district attorney does not support releasing Menendez Brothers43 minutes ago
Search for missing American student expands in Dominican Republic30 minutes ago
Wendy Williams rushed to hospital after plea for ‘help’21 minutes ago
TikTok rolls out new safeguarding features to protect teens3 hours ago
High school runner defends herself after baton incident3 hours ago
FDA to halt compounded versions of GLP-1 drugs3 hours ago
Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrantMar 11, 2025
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard speaks about motherhoodMar 11, 2025
Economic expert on Trump administration's policies impacting stock marketMar 11, 2025
Hundreds killed during violent clashes in SyriaMar 11, 2025
ICE detains Palestinian activist at Columbia UniversityMar 11, 2025
Long Island wildfires were accidental: OfficialsMar 11, 2025
Tornado rips across Central FloridaMar 11, 2025
5 survive fiery plane crash in Pennsylvania after pilot reported open doorMar 11, 2025
Zelenskyy apologized to Trump in letter: US officialMar 11, 2025
Baby animals make their debuts across AmericaMar 11, 2025
Recession risks are rising, economists say. Here's what to know.Mar 10, 2025
Speaker Johnson confident Trump-backed funding bill 'will pass'Mar 10, 2025
Rubio and Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia for peace talksMar 10, 2025
Russia conducts another massive aerial attack on Ukraine overnightMar 10, 2025
House Republicans unveil plan to avert government shutdownMar 10, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 14, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 13, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 26, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 08, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 04, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 26, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 09, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 20, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 24, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 17, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 26, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 24, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 09, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 29, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 16, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 13, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 24, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 17, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 16, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 27, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 18, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 17, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 29, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 10, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 24, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 20, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022