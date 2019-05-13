Transcript for The Toyota Supra returns after a 2 decade absence

Today's tech rights the critics say the super it's super fact that Toyota sports car returns. At church who to hate axes as 335. Horsepower an eight speed automatic transmission and a price sag starting at 50000 dollars the car comes with. Apple cart place likely with an extra cost the super will be available in two months. Story users can now access their music through the way is navigation app you now have your music as you drive without flipping between apps. Spotify users already had this option. New video is showing just how active castles auto pilot can be. But Barclays this vessels auto pilot aborted hitting this rabbit on a foggy night in Florida Tesla has been collecting information about this it has like this to improve the auto pilot software just keeps getting better and better and here we brake for animals. District back right.

