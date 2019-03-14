More trouble for Facebook

Plus, Verizon is set to launch its 5G network and James Bond will be driving a different car
0:51 | 03/14/19

More trouble for Facebook
In today's tech right to the worst outage in Facebook's history Wednesday's global glitch hit the main site it's too messaging apps and hands to Graham. Users have been updated via Twitter FaceBook wouldn't say what was the costs meanwhile FaceBook faces a criminal probe stemming from data sharing with other tech firms. An air time says oh grand jury has subpoenaed records from two Smartphone makers. Verizon says it will launch its five G network next month and Chicago and Minneapolis. But it's going to cost users an extra ten dollars a month Verizon's first five G capable phone will be the Motorola moto Z three. And James Bond will reportedly forgo its iconic Aston Martin. And he's going green in his next film according to British tabloid the sun future bond films will feature the carmakers. All electric 600 horsepower graphic eat those you're attacked by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

