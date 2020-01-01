Transcript for Trump administration to ban some e-cigarette cartridges

In today's tech bike countdown to a new trump administration ban on some. It is expected to be announced this week last night president Tom suggested the band may only be temporary. And the US army is banning the hugely popular app tick tock on government alone phones. Pentagon says the Chinese on video app is considered a security concern that navy band tick tock last month. Finally fort night players I'd quite at New Year's celebration. At the top of every hour yesterday I giant Disco ball dropped into the game much like the Paul in New York's Times Square. There was fireworks music dancing and then big game continued. Asking everybody knows our air attack by have a great day and a even better new year.

