Transcript for Twitter to add message warnings to tweets containing misleading information about COVID-19

Today's tech vice twitters cracked down on qualifiers misinformation. The social media site will begin adding labels and warning messages that we expect contained misleading. Are disputed information about the virus. Twitters as its editions. We'll provide more context about the misleading tweets. Details on the next iPhone have believed even earlier than usual the iPhone twelve will have three versions. Better cameras and displays and a new color navy blue. And the starting price will be fifty dollars less than the iPhone eleven but the pandemic may delay delivery a month until October. There's word apple is designing some very Smart headphones reports say he. Over the year headphones will be called air pot studios and have sensors which detect how they're being warned. Assess whether they're on your head for neck. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.