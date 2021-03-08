Transcript for Twitter eliminates its Fleet feature

In today's tech sites say goodbye to fleets Twitter is eliminating the feature today fleets allowed users to share tax photos. And video that is appeared in 24 hour similar to answer Graham stories. It was introduced last year but the tool wasn't being uses much just would have hoped. Apple is now the world's most profitable company surpassing Wal-Mart and Amazon. That's according to new fortune 500 rankings annual profits topped 57 billion for the 20/20 fiscal year. That's nearly 84% increase over the 55 billion earned the previous year. Amazon is now making Smart soap dispensers that 55 dollar dispenser. As a countdown with LED lights so you can scrum for twenty seconds as recommended by the CDC. It's also compatible with elects the player favorite songs while you get your hands clean. Those are insect bites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.