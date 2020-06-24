Transcript for Twitter makes election day company holiday

In today's pick by Election Day is now a company holiday at Porter. From now on workers in the social media site will get a paid day off to vote in national elections here in the US. And around the world employees responsible for election related work will still have to caught again. It's now easier to buy second hand items found at the airport baggage claim. For fifty years the left behind luggage that's been going to in Alabama sort of named of all things unclaimed baggage. And other stories on line featuring everything from Gucci sunglasses to a Bluetooth hover board. Finally say voice days are numbered the company behind the legendary personal transporter. Says it will stop making them on July 15 the Segway debuted in 2001. And what's supposed to revolutionize the way we get around. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

