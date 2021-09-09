Twitter tests new ‘communities’ feature

More
The feature will allow users to connect with people who have shared interests.
0:49 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter tests new ‘communities’ feature

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"The feature will allow users to connect with people who have shared interests.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"79914381","title":"Twitter tests new ‘communities’ feature ","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-tests-communities-feature-79914381"}