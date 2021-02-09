Transcript for Twitter tests new ‘Safety Mode’ to curb abuse

And today's advice and you feature on Twitter to block abusers Twitter is testing safety mode el temporarily auto block accounts says and harmful or abusive tweets you. Those blocks would last for seven days but users can undo Otto blocks in an air. That's unexpected upgrades for the apple wants the companies planning health related features. Including a tool to detect rising blood pressure and a thermometer to help with fertility planning that's according to the Wall Street Journal some features could be available next year. Ilie FaceBook fantasy games they are new games that let users predict what's going to happen in everything from sports it TV shows. And pop culture there will be public leader boards. But users can also create their own needs among friends so fantasy football but for psychics. I guess they RD knew that those insect bites have agreed to.

