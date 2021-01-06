Transcript for Twitter warns its users against deceptive information

And today said fights twitters latest move in the search for truth the site is planning to use misinformation warning labels. The categories are get the latest stay informed and misleading. Each links users to more information on what's in a tweet the next one of the world's leading laptop makers is weighing in on the global computer chip shortage. A top official at Acer says it will affect production well into next year and officials say the company can only fell about half of the demand for its products on any given day. Due to that shortage. Finally a Chinese tech company is claiming a new world record when it comes a charging your Smart front. It says it can fully charged iPhone and just eight minutes through a wire charting system. The technology its experimental for now known and well. My hands on 1% so all go ahead and wait the next eight minutes maybe I could charge at the of their debt buy it great.

