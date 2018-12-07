Transcript for Uber lays off backup drivers for self-driving cars

In today's segment tuber eliminating jobs for itself driving flee the ride sharing company has laid off all of its backup drivers most of the 100 or so or in Pittsburgh arrest in San Francisco. What we're has not been testing self driving vehicles since a fatal crash two months ago. The first ever official pro fort night tournament starts on Saturday. It'll run for the next eight weeks organizers say during that time there will be eight million dollars in prize money. The first competition is invite only but others will be open to people who qualify. If you get car sick while looking at your phone or tablet these glasses might help. The frames contain liquid their trip theorize an inner ears into thinking that they're seeing dump with each other. The French company to design them says the glasses will eliminate motion sickness within ten minutes they cost about a 115. Dollars desert terabytes.

