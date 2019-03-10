Transcript for Uber to release new app that will help you find a job

In today's tech bytes Hoover is set to release a new app that would help you find a job over works reportedly Davies Friday in Chicago dual match shift workers with businesses looking to fill temporary slots. If the app tracks pay information as well for a number of hours worked. Microsoft had a surprise up its sleeve unveiling a new folding following at its annual hardware. The surf is duo runs on android the side by side displays can run two different apps at the same time. Among other features it will launch late next year unclear what the price will be. And our cell phone typing speeds of almost caught up with how fast we type on regular keyboard. As you study says thanks to features like auto correct and using the 2000 Matt that we are typing 70% as fast on mobile devices. As we do on full blown keyboard she just ask one right years. There is attacked by a degree day but.

